As the school year comes to a close, FFA members continue to strive to get the most out of it.
On May 6, FFA chapters from around the state competed at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton for the Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event (CDE), also known as the Envirothon CDE.
Sutherlin FFA’s senior team took home the first place banner in the FFA division and is going to Nationals! In the overall competition, the Sutherlin senior team placed third.
The Envirothon CDE provides competing students an opportunity to gain awareness and demonstrate knowledge in areas that affect our air, soil and water. Each team consists of four FFA members who interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats in pursuit of scoring the highest as a team and individual.
The competitors produce written statements, an oral presentation and must exhibit competency via writing and identification activities.
Ethan Yarbourgh, a Sutherlin senior, remarked, “It was a really great experience and I would love to continue doing it. Being able to compete in person for the first time was a memorable event. I’m also very excited to be going to Nationals again.”
Sam Morris, a Sutherlin Junior, enthusiastically stated, “Envirothon this year was my first actual ‘in person’ event for it, and it went really well! My favorite part was getting trapped in the hobbit hole while we were in our break period. But we did really well as a team and I’m super excited for next year.”
Envirothon Nationals will be held in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hailey Holgate is the 2022-2023 Sutherlin FFA Chapter Reporter.
