Raising her hand in class has been “interesting,” Dante’ James said.
James is not only the organizer, but also a participant in a No Shave November event being held at South Umpqua High School. The event was brought back this year to raise cancer awareness.
“Oftentimes, cancer patients lose their hair, so during No Shave November, students are told to embrace what they have,” James said. “We have not done this event since my freshman year of Student Council (2017), but I thought it would bring cheer and memorialize many people who lost their battle with cancer.”
James is organizing the event as the student body president. She is also the sentinel for the Umpqua FFA District, president of the South Umpqua High School FFA and president of the National Honor Society.
About 15 participating students started the month with a clean shave, but will end the month with grown out beards, mustaches, legs and armpits. James is participating in the armpit and leg category.
The competition will conclude the day after students return from Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30. Student Council will be judging each participant based on hair growth to pick the winners.
Although the coronavirus came with many restrictions, and made it impossible for the school to host a family Thanksgiving meal as they did last year or pep rallies, this was an event that could be held with guidelines in place.
Participants had to submit photos on Nov. 1 and will be asked to do so again on Nov. 30 to drama and English teacher Autumn Howard.
“By raising awareness for cancer, more people are enticed to learn about the causes, symptoms, and treatments,” James said. “Additionally, students have begun to appreciate the time they have and the worth of their hair.”
James said nearly everyone has been impacted by cancer somehow. James saw her grandparents battle cancer.
“I wanted to bring back No Shave November to remember my grandparents, but also leave the school with a fun and impactful tradition — especially with all the negative things going on in our world right now,” James said, adding that her grandparents would be proud of the community she’s building at the school.
