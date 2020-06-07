The North Douglas High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be June 6.
Natalie Draeger is valedictorian. Natalie is the daughter of Kelli Draeger of Drain and Dustin Draeger of La Pine. She plans on attending Central Oregon Community College in Bend to study biological sciences. Natalie is the student council treasurer, an FBLA and National Honor Society member, and played varsity volleyball, basketball and softball.
Austin Frieze is salutatorian. He is the son of Jeff and Dani Frieze of Drain. Austin plans on attending Umpqua Community College next year. He is an FBLA and National Honor Society member and played varsity football, basketball and baseball.
The 2020 graduates are: Sofia Alcantar, Colter Anderson, TeAnna Armstrong, James Barrone, Wyatt Beckham, Cody Black, Caleb Clark, Samuel Criteser, Nicole Derrick, Natalie Draeger, Austin Frieze, Jake Gerrard, Bailey Holcomb, Tyler Kallinger, Kaycee Monagon, Hope Morgan, Rhianna Nash, Rilie-jo Olds, Daniel Olp, Kirsten Olp, Tanner Parks, Lucas Rayon, Eric Simons, Austin Smith.
