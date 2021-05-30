North Douglas High School graduation begins at noon, Saturday, June 5, at the North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Attendance is by ticket only and is not open to the public.
Morgan MacDonald is valedictorian. Morgan is the daughter of Thomas and Tina MacDonald of Cottage Grove. She plans to attend Lane Community College for a degree in education. Morgan is the Student Council President, an Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society member, and played varsity volleyball, softball and wrestling.
Vivianna Du Faux is salutatorian. Vivianna is the daughter of Kelly Du Faux of Drain. Vivianna was sworn into the Oregon Army National Guard in February 2021 and will be leaving for basic training in July. She will then plan to attend either Western Oregon University or Oregon Institute of Technology. Vivianna is a National Honor Society member, a class officer and participates in band, track and field and cross country.
2021 North Douglas High School graduates are: Vivianna Downie, Vivianna Du Faux, Morgan MacDonald, Kiley McHaffie, Rory Neely, Chase Rodgers, Madilyn Sprinkle, Sierra Stryker, Natalie Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.