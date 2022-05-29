North Douglas High School graduation begins at noon, Saturday, June 4, at the North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main St., Drain.
Sofie Dooley is valedictorian. Sofie is the daughter of Daron and Kathleen Dooley of Drain. She plans on attending Umpqua Community College and then Oregon Institute of Technology to purse a degree in medical imaging to become an ultrasound technician. Sofie is a National Honor Society member, an FBLA member and participates in volleyball and softball.
Samantha MacDowell is salutatorian. Samantha is the daughter of Scott and Tina MacDowell of Creswell. She is planning to attend Lane Community College to become a medical assistant and play volleyball. Samantha was selected first-team all-state for basketball 21-22, All-League player of the Year 20-21 and 21-22, All-League Player of the Year for volleyball 21-22, various Student of the Year awards and qualified for FBLA State.
The 2022 graduates of North Douglas High School are: Vanessa Alcantar, Adriana Alcantar Chavez, Winter Allen, Waylon Beckham, Jazmine Boss, Lilian Christensen, Joseph Criteser, Tristen DeGarlais, Cydni Dill, Sofie Dooley, Jayden Drager, Megan Holcomb, Braden Jentzsch, Ashe Lamm, Samantha MacDowell, Zada Martin, Macey Mello, Pablo Rayon-Wilder, Halli Vaughn, Glenn Woofter.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
