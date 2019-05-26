North Douglas High School will hold its graduation at noon, Saturday, June 8, at the North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main St, Drain.
Joanna Alcantar is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Bernabe Alcantar and Angelica Luviano of Drain. She plans on attending Western Oregon University to get a teaching degree. Joanna is the Student Council president, an FBLA and National Honor Society member, and played varsity volleyball and softball.
Vanessa Beerman is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Scott and Courtney Beerman of Drain. She plans on joining the United States Marine Corps and go to law school to become a defense attorney. Vanessa is an FBLA member, participated in the Battle of the Books, and is a library volunteer.
Abigail Whipple is salutatorian. She is the daughter Samantha Whipple of Drain and JB Whipple of Elkton. Abigail plans on attending Linn-Benton Community College next year, then transfer after two years to Western University to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management. She is the Student Council vice-president, FBLA and National Honor Society president, and played varsity volleyball and basketball.
The 2019 graduates are: Joanna Alcantar, Vanessa Beerman, Riley Black, Killian Bond, Brian Erickson, Koldan Frieze, Trace Gordon, Arianna Helgren, William Hickox, Levi Jentzsch, Kaleb Mello, Caleb Parks, Justin Smith, Abigail Whipple.
