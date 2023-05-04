North Douglas High School graduation begins at noon, Saturday, June 3, in the North Douglas High School Auditorium, 305 S. Main St., Drain.
Logan Gant is a valedictorian. He is the son of Kelly Gant of Eugene and Robert and Becky Rundell of Drain. He participated in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Logan was the student council vice president, National Honor Society vice president, FBLA president and an OSAA Student Advisory Council member. He plans to Bushnell University, where he will participate in track and field.
Brooklyn Williams is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Mike Williams of Yoncalla and Audrea Williams of Drain. She was the student council president and the National Honor Society president. She received First Team All-State in volleyball, First Team All-Tournament of Champions in volleyball and All-League Defensive Player of the Year in basketball for three consecutive years. Brooklyn is planning to attend Mount Marty University to earn a bachelor of science in nursing.
Audri Ward is the salutatorian. Audri is the daughter of David Ward and Jeni Stevens of Drain. Audri was a National Honor Society and FBLA member and participated in volleyball and track and field. She plans to double major in biology and ecology while participating in track and field at Bushnell University.
The 2023 North Douglas High School graduating class is: Estrella Alcantar, Taitum Cromwell, Kayley Decker, Damian Dilbeck, Mia Downie, William Duncan, Lolly Frost, Logan Gant, Ray Gerrard, Zoey Goins, Savannah Harkins, Brooklyn Kellen, Keagan Mast, Larry Mertens, Makayla Murphy, Austin Olp, Jason Olp, Gracie Parks, Mia Piscopo, Trenton Rabuck, Hugh Sannes, Asia Ward, Audri Ward, Lailah Ward, Brooklyn Williams.
