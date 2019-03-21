Terry Bennett will start his new job as superintendent of the North Douglas School District on July 1.
"As your new superintendent, I am grateful for this time to engage our district and community in the process of building relationships, listening to all voices of our community — students, parents, staff, teachers, administrators, board members, residents, district partners and civic leaders," Bennett said in a press release. "I will hit the ground running to build upon the strong legacy that the school district and community have established for our students."
The North Douglas School Board announced Bennett's hiring on Friday.
"He brings to the district a great many skills and talents that he will enhance and grow our school district," board chair Tom Kelley said in a press release. "We know he will bring the excitement and leadership that will indeed move us to the next level."
Bennett works for the Oregon Department of Education in the office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment and has previous administrative experience in Klamath, Portland, Lebanon, and Durham, California school districts covering a 17-year span.
Bennett has a master's in educational leadership from the University of Oregon and completed his administrative licensure program at Portland State University. He taught social studies, distance learning and alternative education in middle and high schools from 1988 to 2000.
