Licensed and classified employees from the North Douglas School District have no confidence in the district's superintendent Terry Bennett, according to a letter sent to the school board on May 8.
Bennett began working at North Douglas School District in July 2019. He is the first full-time superintendent at the district in more than a decade.
"We do not have confidence in his ability to lead the district," a letter from the North Douglas Education Association said. "We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily."
North Douglas school board chair Tom Kelley said the board will investigate the concerns raised by the teachers' union.
Kelley also said that the school board had not received any official complaints from staff members regarding Bennett prior to the letter.
When reached by The News-Review this week, Bennett declined to comment, referring all questions to Kelley.
An evaluation of Bennett was not on the agenda for the May 18 school board meeting. However, the school board did go into an executive session, which is closed to the public, to discuss the dismissal or discipline of an officer, employee, staff or agent. It was not immediately clear whether this was in regards to Bennett.
The next school board meeting in North Douglas is scheduled for June 29.
The concerns brought up in the letter are management style, district environment and personal ethics.
"In terms of management style, we believe that his management style focuses on an abuse of power and trying to manipulate a culture of trust," the letter said. "He has the tendency to take a procedure of divide and conquer regarding staff dynamics. It appears that he tries to catch staff doing something wrong during building visits or when visiting staff."
North Douglas Education Association President Chris Emmick said staff took a survey before the letter was sent to Kelley because of concerns.
"Some actions, even with good intentions are still unethical when they involve lying to staff and releasing possible confidential information to staff about other staff," the letter said. "There are also examples of setting employees up for failure so that they look incompetent."
Staff also report a low morale, due to a fear of being targeted and reprisal for speaking out.
"While setting goals for improvement may work on a couple of the categories, in regards to ethics someone is either ethical or they are not," the letter said. "Often when a new employee is hired, we do not really get to know them until they have been with us for a period of tie. When they struggle and don't build positive relationships, or a positive district environment, it makes it very difficult for employees to thrive."
Bennett was hired following a competitive search process which included meetings with union members, multiple visits, interviews, and vetting of qualifications.
Bennett previously worked for the Oregon Department of Education in the Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment and has previous administrative experience in Klamath, Portland, Lebanon and Durham, California, school districts. He started his career in education in Huntington, a small school district in Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.