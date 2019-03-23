TRI CITY — Sky Arasmith was crowned the winner of Friday’s Future Chefs competition of the South Umpqua School District at South Umpqua High School.
The Canyonville Elementary school fifth-grader cooked up ‘Not Your Original Nachos’ for the three judges and the people attending the event, where students were asked to make Fiesta Fit, healthy Mexican-infused food.
“We were looking for healthy and kid-friendly,” judge Kristi Bracken said. “(Sky’s recipe) wasn’t as complicated as a couple of the others. She knew what she was doing when it came to the avocados and the dicing, so she’s had some practice in that.”
Sky won a pan set, cutting board and other cooking utensils. She will also be entered into the national competition.
“I always cook, like 24/7, so when we did this I love cooking nachos I guess I’ll just make those,” Sky said.
But the best part was the excitement of the time limit and getting to work with her friend Bella Wise, who made lettuce tacos for the judges.
“We’re best friends in life and stuff but we’ve never gotten to cook together,” Sky said.
The two worked together bringing ingredients to the table to be shared.
“My sister made it one time and I got the (flyer for the event) and I loved that idea so I put it down on paper and sent it in,” Bella said about choosing her recipe.
Myrtle Creek Elementary School student Izzy Graviss made a pineapple salsa and Rianna Dalziel made steak fajitas with rice and beans.
“It was fun and I like cooking,” Rianna said. Graviss said she got her recipe on Pinterest and has been helping her family in the kitchen for as long as she could remember.
Roseburg and Winston-Dillard school districts held Future Chefs competitions earlier in the week. Food service provider Sodexo provided the food for the competitions.
