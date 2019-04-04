Roseburg
Library offers spring science for preschoolers
Preschool students can learn about spring science at the Roseburg Library from 1-2:30 p.m. every Thursday in April and May 9.
Umpqua Watersheds’ Maris Wilson will lead a story, experiment and craft each day in the free workshop.
Information: 541-492-7050.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Imagination Library open houses scheduled
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is coming to Winston, Riddle, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Glendale.
Children up to 5 years old served by libraries in those communities can receive a free book by mail ach month.
Information on the program will be available at the Imagination Library Open House, where refreshments, activities and registration forms can be found.
Myrtle Creek’s open house is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Riddle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Winston from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Canyonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 and Glendale from noon to 4 p.m. April 13.
Information can also be found at www.imaginationlibrary.com.
