With healthcare facilities nationwide facing an increasingly dire nursing shortage, Roseburg High School is providing opportunities for students to explore the industry and get a leg up in training.
RHS offers juniors and seniors the chance to participate in a nursing assistant program offered in partnership with Umpqua Community College. The program is the only one like it in Douglas County and one of only a handful in Oregon.
“One of our top goals at RHS is to help students find their passion and prepare for success after graduation,” said RHS Principal Jill Weber. “Through vocational education programs like the nursing assistant program, students can learn about and gain experience in high-wage in-demand careers.”
The nursing assistant program was reinstated at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year with the help of Measure 98 (High School Success) funding intended to support career and technical education as well as college-level education opportunities.
Students accepted into the program are dually enrolled at RHS and UCC. Aside from shoes required for clinicals, there is no cost for students to enroll and participate, which saves each student approximately $2,000.
To apply to the program, students must be at grade level and passing math, science and English. Additionally, an Introduction to Health Sciences class is a prerequisite.
Although not required, anatomy, physiology and medical terminology I and II classes benefit students who enter the program.
All students in the program need to pass a drug test, get fingerprinted and be up to date on immunizations.
Students interested in taking the Nursing Assistant course as juniors or seniors next school year still have time to take the prerequisite introductory class next semester. The Nursing Assistant program occurs over a full academic year.
Currently, five students are enrolled in the program, and 10 have completed the course in the past two years. After completing the class, students can take their first state certification test at no cost.
Those who pass the test receive their Certified Nursing Assistant I license and can then move on to a CNA II program or continue their education in preparation to apply for a registered nursing program.
RHS graduate Gavin Wren completed the program last May and now works in the Progressive Care Unit at CHI Mercy Health. He’s also enrolled at UCC with the goal of entering the college’s nursing program.
His path to nursing began as a young kid. Originally interested in firefighting to serve his community, Wren was later inspired watching a caregiver tend to his uncle.
“If I can do the same, then it’s worth it. My uncle indirectly guided me,” Wren said.
Students in the program participate in classroom and skill lab instruction at the high school during school hours. In addition, students gain hands-on clinical experiences during work nights and weekends in off-campus care facilities.
The Oregon State Board of Nursing-approved course involves 164-plus hours of training in basic bedside nursing skills, basic restorative skills, mental health and social service needs, personal care skills and knowledge of clients’ rights.
Participants gain the knowledge and skills necessary to care for clients in long-term care and acute care facilities that are under direct care of a licensed nurse. The partnership also extends to CHI Mercy Health, where students have opportunities to complete practicums.
Brian Pinelle, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer at CHI Mercy Health, said the nursing shortage in the U.S. is well-documented, with the American Nurses Association projecting an average annual vacancy of 194,500 registered nurses needed between the years of 2020 and 2030.
On top of that, retirements are outpacing new graduates entering the profession.
“Unfortunately, CHI Mercy Health is not exempt from these statistics. Our location in a rural part of the state also brings challenges in recruiting, as the pool of applicants is small,” Pinelle said. “In order to survive this nursing shortage, all healthcare facilities will need to be innovative in designing patient care delivery models that meet the demands of the community given the limited resources available. The Nursing Assistant program is a model that allows us to identify individuals who are interested in a healthcare career as early as one’s high school years.”
The sky’s the limit for those interested in a healthcare career at Mercy, and the Nursing Assistant program is an excellent place to start.
RHS students currently taking the class agree the program provides the perfect opportunity to see if the nursing field is a good fit and to gain early experience.
Senior Sorrell Carter, who said helping others has always been a big part of her life, plans to continue her education to become a registered nurse practitioner some day.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said of the program. “I think it’s really cool that RHS provides that. When I heard about it, I was really excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.