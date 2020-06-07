The Oakland High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies was at 1 p.m. June 6 followed by a car parade.
Megan Baird is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jim and Nancy Baird. Megan will attend Gonzaga University and major in political science with the hopes of becoming an attorney. She participated in National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA, basketball and track and field while at Oakland High School.
Hayley Braack is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Kristi Braack. Hayley will attend Oregon State University and plans to major in education with a minor in English. She plans to teach English as a second language internationally or elementary education. While at Oakland High School, Hayley was the senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA, Knowledge Bowl, basketball and track and field.
Kelsie Collins is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Rory and Lisa Collins. Kelsie plans to attend OIT to obtain a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. She hopes to return to Douglas County to work as a hygienist. In high school she was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, basketball and softball teams.
William Powell II is valedictorian. He is the son of Will and Lisa Powell. Will plans to attend Lewis and Clark where he hopes to major in economics and political science. He will also be on the football team in college. William was a member of National Honor Society, FBLA, Knowledge Bowl, band, football, wrestling, track and field and a senior class officer.
Elizabeth Kenagy is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Kyle and Amy Kenagy. Elizabeth plans to attend a four-year land grant university to major in ag business. She was in National Honor Society, student council, FFA and Knowledge Bowl at Oakland High School.
Lillian Rinkle is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Justin and Shannan Rinkle. Lillian will attend Linfield University and major in elementary education and minor in music. She will be a member of the university’s marching band and concert band. At Oakland High School, she was in National Honor Society, FBLA, band, volleyball, track and field, and senior class officer.
Andrea Bean is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Kelley and Shawnee Bean. Andrea plans to attend Umpqua Community College to work toward a transfer degree in pre-nursing. She will then transfer to Oregon State University to get her bachelor’s degree in human development and family science to become a travel nurse. She was in National Honor Society, FFA, band, basketball and softball.
The 2020 graduates are: Ronan Allen, Megan Baird, Andrea Bean, Erica Bernal, Matthew Blackert, Hayley Braack, Colton Brownson, Nyevilann Carlile, Caleb Chastain, Kelsie Collins, Sean Cox, Zachary Cummings, Jarrett Davies, Angelina Denten, Brody Dickson, Frank Dougherty, Brooke Edmonson, Dalton Gidcumb, Ethan Hall, Marta Holmes-Sipal, Abigail House, Conrad Jones, Zeak Kelly, Elizabeth Kenagy, Triston Mask, Bailey Mast, Kevin Meier, Chandler Miller, Nathaniel Moan, Preston Osborn, Gabriella Parnell, Kyrstan Parson, Dakota Percell, Kyle Pittman, William Powell II, Alex Ramos, Christal Reece, Shain Reece, Lillian Rinkle, Haley Rush, Zachary Salyer, Jesse Sharp, Timothy Sigl, Wyatt Smith, Alycia Starnes, Noah Strempel, Anna Valbert, Jennifer Verduzco, Adam Weaver.
