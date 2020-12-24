Students at Oakland Elementary School will each receive two books to read with their family, thanks to a $1,000 grant second grade teacher Jenny Edgington received for the social and emotional reading program.
“This reading program will hopefully bridge school and home by extending books that promote (social and emotional learning) that can be read with family,” Edgington said. “Through this reading program, teachers will introduce their grade-level books in the classroom, or virtual classroom, and discuss social and emotional topics, such as being aware of other’s feelings, social distancing, displaying self-control, talking about worries and anxieties, how to cope with them and having a positive self-image.”
Edgington was one of 47 educators in the state to receive a SPARK! Creative Learning Grant from Selco Community Credit Union. The credit union awarded more than $42,000 across the 27 counties it serves.
The books given to the students will support social and emotional learning. Each grade level will have its own, age-appropriate, books to read at home.
“The importance of developing these skills at a young age helps students become more resilient and develop self-managing skills,” Edgington said. “These skills are essential for dealing with events that are out of our control, such as trauma or loss. Developing empathy, self-control, and skills such as problem-solving and conflict resolution promotes optimal brain development and deepens motivation to learn. Students will in turn be more successful in school, have a more optimistic outlook and better equipped to deal with what life throws at them.”
Examples of books that help students learn social and emotional skills are “The Good Egg” and “The Bad Seed” by Jory John, “The Dot” and “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds, “The Squirrels Who Squabbled” and “The Koala Who Could” by Rachel Bright, “Everybody Cooks Rice” by Nora Dooley, “The Name Jar” by Yangsook Choi and “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf.
Celeste Huffaker, a behavior interventionalist for Douglas Education Service District, provides additional social and emotional learning materials such as a calming folder to students and frequently reminds staff and students about the importance of movement and mental health check-ins.
“It has become a daily practice, and now it is more important than ever,” Edgington said. “Children are feeling the strain and stress that their families and community are going through.”
Teachers will also lead whole group discussions about current events, answer questions and ask students to share how they are feeling. The reading program will be included in the program.
“I am really excited where this reading program may lead, mental health awareness, a home reading routine that connects family members and begins meaningful discussions or just by simply promoting empathy and kindness at home and at school,” Edgington said. “This is a small step towards understanding and dealing with our emotions and developing the skills to cope with big feelings at a young age. Providing reading material and promoting literacy is another small step to empowering and educating students at home during CDL and involving the family.”
In the past, students would fill out a daily reading sheet that would encourage them to read for 15 minutes and write two sentences about what they read. During distance learning, the reading sheet will be filled out online. Edgington said there will be incentives for completing the sheets.
