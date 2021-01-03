In a year like no other, it is more important than ever before that we seek out ways to help others. This year, Oakland FFA made it a priority to do that.
In February, before COVID-19 struck, Oakland FFA members planned a Hunger Dinner to teach the community about the seriousness of hunger in the world. The funds raised from that dinner, from generous donations and a grant from National FFA, enabled the chapter to construct a community food box. Many Oakland members then put in the time to make this box happen, because they knew how impactful it would be on our community.
In October, Oakland FFA participated in the “Drive Away Hunger” campaign and collected food to put in the community food box. We are encouraging those who need some extra help with food to visit the box on Northeast First Street across the parking lot from The Oakland Speakeasy. Leave a can, take a can, and help us stamp out hunger.
Additionally, the Oakland FFA chapter continued our tradition of “adopting” Oakland families for the holidays. Every year a group of our FFA members shop at Walmart for gifts to help make the Christmas season a little merrier for those in our school district who may be struggling. So many challenges have been thrown at us this year and we were thankful that Oakland staff and community members came alongside us to help make this possible. They donated money and gift cards so we could purchase the gifts, as well as provide a Christmas meal for the families. We were very happy to be able to bless four families in our school district.
As 2020 comes to a close, we want to challenge others to look for ways to help those in need in 2021. If we all do a little, we can make a huge difference in our community.
