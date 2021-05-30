The 2021 graduation drive thru ceremony for Oakland High School will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St., followed by a parade through downtown Oakland.
Emma Daygee is a valedictorian. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Rebecca Tunzi. Throughout high school she has been involved with student council, FFA, Leadership and National Honor Society. She has also been heavily involved with Grove Christian Camp and the Oakland Church of Christ. Emma plans to major in psychology at Umpqua Community College.
Audrey Hughey is a valedictorian. Audrey is the daughter of Rob and Julie Hughey. Her high school activities included National Honor Society, FFA and equestrian team. She is also involved with 4-H and the Oregon Hunters Association. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College and major in engineering.
Alexander Maxwell is a valedictorian. He is the son of Steve and Marcy Maxwell. He served as the school IT assistant during his high school career. Alex plans to major in cyber security at Umpqua Community College.
Johanna Simonson is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Larry and Kelly Simonson. Throughout high school, she has been involved with band, FFA, cross country, basketball, track and National Honors Society. She was also involved with 4-H, community band, Raising the Bar Pole Vault Club and her sheep breeding business. Johanna will attend Oregon State University and plans to major in soil science.
Aubrey Templeton is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Josh and Alisha Templeton. She has been involved with National Honor Society, volleyball, softball, FFA and served as a class officer. She also volunteered with the Salvation Army and acted as assistant coach for volleyball and softball. Aubrey plans to major in anthropology at Montana State University.
Aubrey Brownson is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Jason and Angie Brownson. Throughout high school she has been involved in track and field, basketball, volleyball, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, Leadership and National Honor Society. Aubrey will attend Umpqua Community College, where she will major in accounting and throw for the track and field team.
Graduates of the Oakland High School class of 2021 are: Vicente Alcantar, Marie Ball, Lily Brewer, Aubry Brownson, Dawn Cobb, Madlyn Conn, William Crouse, Hayden Culver, Emma Daygee, Alexa Duncan, Aaron Edwards, Shane Eyler, Caleb Fink, Charlotte Gidcumb, Joseph Godawa, Anna Gray, Audrey Hughey, Gracie-Mae Jones, Shianne Kelm, Hunter Kress-Kerber, Keegan Mantle, Austin Mathews, Alexander Maxwell, Dillon McGranahan, Jadynn Mendoza, Conry Mogensen, Hannah Oberman, Levi Palmer, Kylie Pfaff, Corbin Picknell, JD Powell, Theresa Reece, Allen Reynold Jr., Hannah Sharp, Xandor Sharp, Shylah Shepherd, Sarah Sigl, Johanna Simonson, Brayden Tackett, Aubrey Templeton, Brycen Terrell, Journey Thacker, Alyssa Thornton, Tayler Webb, Maya Weil, Thunder Wells Davis, Easton West, Michael Williams, Carly Windsor, Taylor Yard, Matthew Yates and Hannah Zyzniewski.
