The Oakland High School graduation ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Baker Brooksby is a valedictorian. He is the son of Craig and Windy Brooksby. During high school, Baker was involved in National Honor Society, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, football, basketball and baseball, serves as senior class treasurer and founder of the chess club. He plans to serve a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before attending Brigham Young University, where he will major in business.
Marcus Carlson is a valedictorian. He is the son of Toby and Lisa Carlson. Marcus participated in football, track, baseball, basketball and National Honor Society. He plans to attend Umpqua Community College, where he will major in forestry and throw for the track team.
Kable Oliver is a valedictorian and son of Todd and Laurena Oliver. His high school activities included FFA, football, wresting, National Honor Society and serving as senior class president. He plans to major in mechanical engineering and wrestling at Oregon State University.
Jasmine Reeser is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Ron and Kathy Reeser. During high school, she participated in FFA, band, OHSET and National Honor Society. Jasmine plans to major in business management at Umpqua Community College.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Allison and Jeremy Bochart and Jeremiah and Samantha Hunt. Throughout high school, she participated in FFA, band, volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society and track. Jolyn will participate in track at Umpqua Community College, where she plans to achieve her associate degree in science.
Trinity Schmid is salutatorian and the daughter of Michael and Theresa Schmid. Her high school activities included National Honor Society, band and FFA. Trinity will work toward her associate of arts Oregon transfer degree at Umpqua Community College.
The 2022 graduates of Oakland High School are: Humberto Avila, Austin Braack, Baker Brooksby, Gracelynn Browning, Joseph Buchholz, Marcus Carlson, Emma-Kate Crouse, Callista Dake, Harold Dent, Luke Dougherty, Arianna Fisher, Vincenzo Gaeta, Alyssia Garcia, Leland Good, Zachary Hatton, Jayden Henry, Danika House, Anthony Hurtado, Cameron Jones, Rachel Kasal, Ondraya Kelm, Aurora Meixner, Olivia Oberman, Kaleb Oliver, Jesse Parker, Caitlyn Powell, Kevin Reece, Jasmine Reeser, Trinity Schmid, Peyton Scribner, Silas Strempel, Clayton Tolliver, Jace Twite, Isaiah Vanassche, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Mark Windsor, Maddie Wisser, Fontelle Witten, Hannah Wood.
