Oakland High School graduation will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
Hadley Brooksby is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Craig and Windy Brooksby of Oakland. She plan to attend Brigham Young University Provo. She was part of Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Student Council and competed in soccer, basketball, cross country and track and field.
Jacob Brooksby is valedictorian. He is the son of Craig and Windy Brooksby of Oakland. He plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University to major in pre-med with a minor in computer engineering. He was part of National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, FFA and played football, soccer, basketball and baseball.
Madeline Gibbs is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jake and Jenny Gibbs of Umpqua. She will attend Oregon State University Honors College. She was part of Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, FFA, FBLA and competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Kaylee Simonson is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Larry and Kelly Simonson of Sutherlin. She will attend Oregon State University and pursue a degree in biology in the pre-dental program. She was part of National Honor Society, FFA, and competed in cross country, basketball and track and field.
The 2019 graduates are: Noah Atkins, Kambriann Briggs, Hadley Brooksby, Jacob Brooksby, Thomas Busciglio Jr, Hannah Cagle, Kaleb Clements, Jose’ De Almeida, Wyatt Feuerborn, Emma Frost, Madeline Gibbs, Sylas Gibson, Gavin Harbour, Slate Janzen, Cassidy Jones, Natalie Kasal, Austin Madden, Parker Manion, Erin Nichols, Tayler O’Gorden, Benjamin Olsen, Smantha Powell, Hunter Reynolds, Ethan Roberson, Eli Rust, Logan Rydell, Hailey Schulz, Kaylee Simonson, Brenden Terrell, Dawson Tolliver, Colton Walker, Grace Witten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.