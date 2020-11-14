OAKLAND — Lily and William Rudenko have walked to school almost every day this year, using a new shared use path and crosswalk installed by the Oakland School District and City of Oakland.
“The last couple of years I haven’t felt comfortable walking to school,” their dad Jim Rudenko said. “But this year, we’ve walked almost every day.”
Jim Rudenko walked his 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son home on the drizzly Friday afternoon.
It’s become a little bit of a family tradition, although Rudenko said he drove them to school in the morning when rain was coming down much harder.
The City of Oakland and Oakland School District worked together to make it safer for all students to walk or bike to school.
Last year, the school board invested $18,000 in crossing lights at the intersection of Northeast Cypress Street and Northeast Fifth Street. and this summer, the city finished construction on a multi-use path on Northeast Cypress Street. This leads to another shared use path along Northeast Fifth Street that leads directly to the elementary and high school.
“The project was completed in August in time for school to start,” Oakland City Recorder Terri Long said. Long said the intersection where the lights were placed see a lot of traffic and can be dangerous for kids.
While the cost of the lights exceeded $18,000, the city used part of its grant funding to help pay for the remaining cost.
The Small City Allotment Funds used for the construction of the multi-use path were awarded in 2018. The state sets aside $5 million each year for transportation projects in cities with less than 5,000 residents. A city can get a maximum of $100,000, which Oakland did, to do a project.
The new asphalt bike and walk path on Northeast Cypress Street runs from Northeast Second Street to Northeast Fifth Street.
According to the school district’s 2020 Safe Routes to School plan there was a “Lack of dedicated space for bicyclists and pedestrians to travel east-west through the area and issues with speeding vehicles coming through town from the highway,” on that stretch of road.
Oakland School District Superintendent Patti Lovemark did not return a phone call asking for comments about the projects.
