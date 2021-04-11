Charis and Corinne Childers turned 16 a few months ago, but they had to wait to get take driver education classes until early March.
“My parents wanted us to take it for the experience driving,” Corinne said. Charis added that their older sisters took the course as well.
Mike Pardon, driver education coordinator at Roseburg High School, said students taking the class are shown to have fewer accidents and be safer drivers. However, because of COVID-19 the program was shut down for nearly a year.
“We shut down March 13 last year,” Pardon said. “That was our last day, and we weren’t able to continue. We had already started our spring session, and so that stopped cold. And then we started back up a year later, really.”
One of the reasons the program was stopped and took a long time to restart, was because the school district did not have insurance in case a student, or staff member, did get sick with COVID-19. In early 2021, the Oregon Department of Education created guidelines for school districts offering driver education.
While many driver education programs across the state stopped offering classes during the pandemic, Umpqua Community College was able to get approval to resume driver education in June 2020 — one of the few in the state to do so.
Charis and Corinne said they thought about going to the community college to take the course, but found the location to be less convenient. Instead, they opted to start driving with their parents and enroll in the high school program when it opened back up.
“A lot of my friends did go through UCC, so it’s been hard to wait,” Charis said.
Robin Van Winkle, dean of community education and partnerships at Umpqua Community College, said demand has increased since the start of the pandemic. Umpqua Community College has had nine sessions and served 132 students since June 2020.
At Roseburg High School, 63 students enrolled when the class was offered in March 2021 after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. A change from the usual 75, but that was all due to guidelines put in place by the state to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Van Winkle said students still require 12 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction, six driving and six observing. An instructor will be in the car with two students at one time, with all of them wearing face coverings and the inside of the car is cleaned before, between and after driving instruction.
Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College are the only two places in Douglas County that offer Driver Education approved by the Oregon Department of Education, There are 46 providers throughout the state.
Jody Raska, driver education program manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said 30 sites statewide had been reopened as of March 30. All providers have to undergo an approval process and receive regular compliance visits, instructors also receive training and must meet requirements to become certified.
“We found from ODOT research is that as (students) get the foundation and they continue to drive, by the time they’re 18 and 19 years old: They don’t get as many tickets, and they aren’t in as many accidents,” Pardon said. “All those things as they get older are really pivotal. I think the big thing for us is getting students to make the right choice.
“We can teach them how to drive a car, but they’ve got to make the right choices — like not to speed, to drive defensively, to make sure they see things before they act. I think those are critical and that’s what I try to do.”
At Umpqua Community College, Zoom classes allowed for more students, but getting additional qualified instructors would take time. Van Winkle said all instructors have to complete a three month course at Western Oregon University in order to teach.
Another problem came when the Department of Motor Vehicles was closed in Roseburg for several months and students had difficulty making appointments to take their permit test.
“Some families traveled to Medford or Eugene to this,” Van Winkle said. “Getting an appointment at the DMV is the most challenging part for parents and students.”
Oregon’s ODOT-approved driver education program is limited to students ages 15-17. Those taking the course have the ability to waive the drive test at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Between 2015-2019, the number of 14 to 17-year-olds who applied for a driver’s license was right around 2,000 while that number was around 4,300 for 18 to 21-year-olds.
Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson David House said the data for 2020 was not yet available. The data is usually compiled in March, but due to the impact of the pandemic and the transition to a new driver licensing system it would take longer this year to compile the data.
Umpqua Community College also offers adult driving instruction which allows one student in the vehicle with one instructor.
Van Winkle added that because of the pandemic, instructors became comfortable teaching online and the college will continue to use this option in the future.
“The classroom instructors stepped up to learn and implement remote learning so that the students would have the opportunity to complete Driver Education,” she said. “UCC will continue the use of a remote option for Driver Education, even when classroom is offered again.”
