Riddle, Sutherlin and Yoncalla seventh and eighth graders must submit their entries for One County, One Book by Friday.
Students should read "New Kid" by Jerry Craft and submit a creative interpretation of the book, such as a report, poster, diorama, video, musical score or play.
Submission should be labeled with name, school, address, phone number and email address, and can be turned in at the Riddle Library, Sutherlin Library or Yoncalla Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.