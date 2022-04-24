Open enrollment for Roseburg Public Schools will open Monday for the 2022-2023 school year and families are encouraged to begin updating their student’s enrollment information immediately.
All new and returning students will be required to enroll online to begin the registration process.
Online registration guides, documents and parent portal access can be found on the RPS website at bit.ly/3vvkF3D. Initial online enrollment is required for all students in all grades; final registration steps will occur in person in the fall.
Families should note new forms this year; parties will need to acknowledge a student conduct and discipline policy prior to accessing online registration in ParentVue.
According to a school district press release, the comprehensive online program known as Roseburg Virtual School will expand to include sixth through eighth grades next school years. High school students interested in learning online may still register with Roseburg High School and then apply for the school’s virtual option.
Parents should contact their child’s school with questions.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
