Editor’s Note: Reporter Sanne Godfrey has a child who attends Roseburg High School.
Roseburg High School held an open house Wednesday evening to allow families of students to meet the teachers and see the classrooms.
“Families can come when they can,” Principal Jill Weber said. “We want them to know where their kids spend 6.5 hours a day.”
The open house took place the day before the start of parent-teacher conferences. This was done so parents who couldn’t fit a conference into their schedule would still have the opportunity to get in touch with teachers about their students.
“Open house is a different enough format that we’re able to see more families,” math teacher Joe Richards said, adding that family involvement in education was critical.
In addition to opening the doors to the classrooms at the high school, the school also opened the kitchen — offering hot dogs and Frito pies to families in attendance.
“They get to spend family time together experiencing the campus,” Assistant Principal Brett Steinacher said. “They get to experience what the students experience.”
Inside the classrooms, students were able to show parents what they’d been working on since the beginning of the school year and where they were seated in the classroom.
