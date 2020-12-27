Operation Christmas distributed hundreds of presents to families in southern Douglas County on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The organization, which has provided gifts for families in Glendale for more than a decade, extended the program this year to include any family that was a victim of an Oregon fire.
Throughout the year the organization hosts several fundraisers, including a benefit dinner with a silent auction, and a golf tournament. The money is used to buy toys for kids, but also clothing and hygiene items.
Operation Christmas operates under the nonprofit Cow Creek Valley Association and is sponsored in large part by Swanson Group and A&M Transport, who not only donate financially but also donate employee’s time and facilities. The committee is made up of Swanson Group’s MacKenzie Perry, Jessica Warmbo, Samantha Cline, Alice Briggs and Robin Campbell, A&M Trucking’s Caroline Lydon, Roseburg Forest Product’s Shyra Vaughn and community volunteer Holly Colvin. There are many more people who volunteer for the different events.
Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Warmbo at jessica.warmbo@swansongroup.biz.
