The Douglas Education Service District announced Wednesday that the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts will provide $50 million to fund community-based summer learning opportunities for K-12 kids statewide as a part of the Oregon Community Summer Grant program, with a total of $1.47 million being awarded to nonprofits and government entities in Douglas County.
Organizations receiving grant funds included the YMCA of Douglas County, the Boys & Girls Club, the Roseburg Public Library and eight others spread across the county.
According to the association, the grants were prioritized toward students in historically underserved communities and those with disabilities. The funds are focused on reducing or removing barriers to student participation in the organizations — while mitigating the effects of the pandemic on student communities most affected.
Funding was distributed between existing programs and brand-new programs — like Youth Space, a hands-on activity-based program created by the Douglas ESD and YMCA of Douglas County, with support from the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
“Partnerships between organizations increase the support provided to our youth,” said Bryan Hinson, Douglas ESD’s deputy superintendent, in a press release. “Which is why partnerships matter.”
The program, which runs until Sept. 2, is free to the community and is held at the YMCA of Douglas County, offering games, art-making, support for academics, employment skill building and even partnering with the UVAA to provide a graphic arts program to teach graphic design.
