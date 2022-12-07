Oregon Department of Education seeks nominations for Education Support Professional of the Year Dec 7, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oregon Department of Education annually awards the Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year award and is seeking nominations.Nominations are open through January 2023 at oregonteacheroftheyear.org/nominate-esp.Support professionals work together with teachers and administrators in public schools.The winner will be announced in Spring 2023 and will receive a $5,000 award. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nomination Oregon Department Of Education Administrator Professional Education School Teacher Year Award Esp Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Homeless protest against cleanups, lack of options This week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Oregon Department of Education seeks nominations for Education Support Professional of the Year NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule New Appliance Repair Company Opens in Portland Amid Growing Demand
