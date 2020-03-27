Freshman applicants to Oregon's seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University will not be required to submit SAT or ACT scores to be considered for admission starting fall term 2021.
These changes will be for students applying to Eastern Oregon University, Portland State University, Oregon State University, Oregon Institute of Technology, Southern Oregon University, the University of Oregon and Western Oregon University and applicants for the undergraduate nursing program at OHSU.
“As public universities, it is our duty to serve a broad cross-section of society and to provide access to educational opportunities for all academically accomplished learners,” said Neil Woolf, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
The changes come after decades of research into standardized testing and how accurately it will predict a student's academic success in college. The Oregon universities are joining more than 1,000 universities and colleges throughout the U.S. in abandoning the tests or making the tests optional for students.
“Standardized tests add very little to our ability to predict an individual student’s success at a university or college,” said Jon Boeckenstedt, vice provost for enrollment management at Oregon State University. “I have seen clear patterns that — when weighted heavily in the admissions process — standardized tests provide admissions advantages to students who are already advantaged, including students from higher-income families."
He added that making these tests optional comes at an important time, due to recent extended school closures as a response to the coronavirus.
“In light of the uncertainty occurring in Oregon and globally around COVID-19, we hope Oregon universities’ decision to allow students to choose to not provide standardized tests results relieves some of the stress being felt by learners and their families during these very challenging times," Boeckenstedt said.
Applicants will still have the option to submit the standardized test scores with their application.
“Students who believe their test scores are indicative of their ability or talent are welcome to submit scores, just as they are welcome to submit any supplemental information,” said Jim Rawlins, director of admissions and assistant vice president for enrollment management at the University of Oregon. “Students who choose not to submit an SAT or ACT will be evaluated on the strength of their high school academic program and other materials in the application.”
Chuck Knepfle, vice president of enrollment management at Portland State University, said the universities’ decision to allow students applying for admission the option to provide standardized test results is in keeping with the reason Oregon’s public universities were founded.
“We were founded — and exist today — to serve learner needs,” Knepfle said. “We believe that by establishing the national precedent of a state-wide commitment to move to test-optional, we are moving Oregon forward toward its 40-40-20 educational attainment goal."
Additional information on Oregon’s public universities choosing to become test-optional in undergraduate admissions can be found on the admissions office website of each university.
