The Oregon-based children's literacy nonprofit, SMART Reading, is holding a virtual read-a-thon fundraiser Friday.
The event is named Oregon Reads Aloud and is held in place of annual in-person fundraisers. The event is free to attend and aims to raise $750,000 —including $7,500 in the Douglas County area— to support programming.
“Although the pandemic has introduced many challenges and changes in how we do our work and hold events, kids need books and reading support now more than ever,” said local area manager Della Harp in a press release. “We have some great local energy and support around Oregon Reads Aloud, and I encourage everyone in our community to join us in celebrating the power of books and reading to transform children’s lives.”
Our local read-a-thon segment will start at 1:45 pm and include staff and animals from the Wildlife Safari reading animal stories.
“In addition to some fun videos with some awesome animals, we also have some great raffle prizes and easy ways for people to support our local programs and all local donations stay local to support children in our community. I encourage everyone to check it out,” Harp added.
To learn more about Oregon Reads Aloud, RSVP or to tune into the event live stream, visit: www.avcast.me/smartreading.
