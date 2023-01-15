Oregon regional teacher of the year nominations accepted The News-Review Jan 15, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, is accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year. Exemplary educators in every region will be recognized.Nominations are open statewide through Feb. 28, students will submit applications by March 31 and the education service districts will select a winner from each region.In September, the regional reachers will be honored across the state and from those an Oregon Teacher of the Year will be selected.Regional Teachers of the Year will receive $1,000 cash and the Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 for their school.To nominate a teacher: oregonteacheroftheyear.org. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teacher Year Education School Nomination District Student Service Application Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News About God: Young boy says it all Michigan 85, Northwestern 78 MICHIGAN 85, NORTHWESTERN 78 Volunteer opportunities in January Bandwidth IG and Flexential Bring Additional Dark Fiber Capacity to Oregon Data Center
