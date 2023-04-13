Tthe Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 409 on Tuesday which advocates say brings greater curriculum transparency to Oregon.
A release from Senator Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, said the bill, which passed with bipartisan support, promotes student success by empowering parents with the knowledge of what their kids are learning in their classroom and aims to improve communications and trust between parents and teachers.
The bill requires school boards to post a link to the Oregon Department of Education’s website, which parents can click to see the list of textbooks and other instructional materials adopted by the State board of education.
Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, said, “We know that parental involvement is the key to student well-being and success."
Weber is a co-sponsor of the bill and vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Education. “By empowering parents with the knowledge of what their children are being taught, we are better positioning them to be able to help their children learn essential skills like reading, writing and math," she said.
Thatcher, a co-chief sponsor of the legislation said, “SB 409 is a step in the right direction for Oregon’s kids and parents. But we are not done yet. In the spirit of this legislation, it is my hope that school districts will voluntarily post their own specific curriculum on their websites."
During a public hearing on March 30, many people spoke in support of the bill.
"More and more parents are actively engaging in their child's education and this is a good thing that benefits students, par ents and school teachers and administrators," said Kathy Wilmot, of Canyonville. "Parents deserve to know what their children are learning in order help assignments and projects. They can provide extra support for their children as parents know what they struggle with."
SB 409 is now headed to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.
Sanne Godfrey contributed to this report.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
