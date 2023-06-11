Local students graduate from OSU
CORVALLIS — Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday, June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend.
The 7,338 graduates will receive 7,583 degrees. There will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.
The graduates will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 287,469 degrees over the university’s 154-year history. Local students graduating this June from Oregon State University include:
Camas Valley: Shelby Grove, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
Canyonville: Oliver Lemley, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Shan-Jung Tuan, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Graphic Design.
Drain: Carson Burris, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Devin Davidge, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Elkton: Hannah Maxwell, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Grace Whitley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, History, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Religious Studies.
Gardiner: Jacob Ferenczi, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Civil Engineering.
Glide: Nehemiah Dunnavant, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; William Strader, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Austin Thingvall, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
Myrtle Creek: Charles Dunfee, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Eva Graham, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Jacob Neal, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics.
Oakland: Andrea Bean, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Reedsport: Stephanie Riley, Bachelor of Arts, English.
Roseburg: Grace Backen, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Kaitlyn Barrett, Bachelor of Music, Magna Cum Laude, Music Studies; Michael Bober, Master of Science, Education; Justine Bringhurst, Bachelor of Science, Geology; Devon Burson, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Tyler Coe, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Chante Combs, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Psychology; Jayden Dukes, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art; Sierra Estrada, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Sophia Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Biology.
Liam Gombart, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Chelsea Gomez, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; George Graham, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Art; Lars Gunderson, Master of Science, Mathematics; Skyler Har, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biological Data Sciences. Lauren Houston, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Daniel Hunter, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Nuclear Engineering; Colleen Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Araya Jensen, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Tucker Jinkins, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Natural Resources. Alex Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Laura Julian, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Ashlynn Lehne, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Food Business Management; Tristan Mac Lean, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Jacob Mauro, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources. Evelyn McCue, Master of Science, Education; Laurel Mendelson, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Cade Peters, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; James Queant, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Mariah Shoffner, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year). Lisa Sine, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Teila Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology; Rachel Way, Honors Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Geology; Colby Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Management.
Sutherlin: Caithlynn Carrillo, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Reese Carson, Bachelor of Science, Management; Elena Chavez, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration; Ashley Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Andrew Harris, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, History. Hannah Horvath, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Mariah Mitchell, Professional Science Master, Environmental Sciences; Teressa Morris, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Richard Wesenberg III, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology; Raichel Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Biology.
Umpqua: Madeline Gibbs, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Anthropology; Brynn Holmes, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology.
Wilbur: Gourav Kaushal, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Finance.
Winchester: Brooklyn Remington, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biology.
Winston: Kenia Gheer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Nutrition; Anna Jensen, Master of Science, Geography.
Yoncalla: Spencer Falk, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Mathew Wilson, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.