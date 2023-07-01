CORVALLIS — A total of 11,660 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better made the scholastic honor roll for Spring 2023 at Oregon State University To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Local students on the honor roll included:
Camas Valley — Shelby D. Grove, senior, kinesiology.
Canyonville — Neston K. Berlingeri, junior, business administration; Shan-Jung Tuan, senior, graphic design.
Elkton — Jayce T. Clevenger, junior, civil engineering; Olivia M. Humphries, sophomore, agricultural and food business management; Wesley T. Meador, junior, political science; Grace M. Whitley, senior, history.
Gardiner — Jacob C. Ferenczi, senior, civil engineering.
Glide — Robert E. Roberts, junior, natural resources; William R. Strader, senior, forestry.
Myrtle Creek — Mark E. Elmore, junior, religious studies; Jason Z. Huang, junior, general engineering; Daisy E. Johnson, junior, BioHealth sciences; Kellen R. Westbrooks, freshman, general engineering.
Oakland — Kaleb D. Oliver, sophomore, general engineering; Carly H. Sherman, senior, psychology; Maisie X. Sherman, junior, anthropology; Hayley M. Whightsil, senior, liberal studies.
Reedsport — Elias S. Frakes, freshman, university exploratory studies; Austin Friedrich, senior, computer science; Jennifer Liem, sophomore, computer science.
Roseburg — Kaitlyn N. Barrett, senior, music studies; Emily Blum, senior, animal sciences; Faith Boswell, sophomore, environmental sciences; Anthony L. Briggs, senior, electrical and computer engineering; Hannah N. Bryan, senior, psychology; Abigail F. Buckley, senior, kinesiology; Madison G. Carter, junior, BioHealth sciences; Kou B. Castle, sophomore, biochemistry and molecular biology; Miriam Childers, senior, mechanical engineering; Kevin B. Coalwell, post baccalaureate, computer science; Rebekah A. Cole, senior, chemical engineering; Paris M. Coleman, senior, natural resources; Benjamin D. Cornell, senior, history; Adrian D. Currier, junior, human development and family science; Carter Dryden, sophomore, general engineering; Elizabeth Eckman, junior, mathematics; Stephanie S. Ericson, senior, horticulture; Jayden W. Fong, senior, computer science; Sophia N. Garcia, senior, biology; Kayle R. Gaulin, senior, horticulture; Brandon C. Gilbert, senior, finance; Liam K. Gombart, senior, computer science; Samuel C. Guastaferro, sophomore, finance; Teresita C. Guzman Nader, senior, computer science; Skyler M. Har, senior, biological data sciences; Isabelle G. Hervey, senior, human development and family science; James M. Hinson, sophomore, general engineering; Marley Holborow, sophomore, business administration; Lo Houston, senior, psychology; Daniel C. Hunter, senior, nuclear engineering; Tucker S. Jinkins, senior, natural resources; Colin J. Koyle, senior, animal sciences; Erin R. Mendelson, senior, biochemistry and biophysics; Emily L. Michel, junior, arts, media, and technology; Jack T. Mornarich, sophomore, animal sciences; Boone D. Olson, senior, BioHealth sciences; Steen K. Olson, senior, business information systems; Moriah D. Palmer, senior, animal sciences; Kevin Parsons, post baccalaureate, computer science; Henri J. Pierre, senior, computer science; James J. Putzel, sophomore, pre-forestry; Ella F. Rader, junior, biology; Brighid A. Rickman, senior, psychology; Kaitlyn S. Riley, junior, interior design; Margaret Sewell, freshman, pre-interiors; William J. Twibell, junior, nutrition; Rachel A. Way, senior, geology.
Sutherlin — Sydnee C. Allen, senior, university exploratory studies; Caithlynn Z. Carrillo, senior, biology; Nolan T. Carson, senior, environmental econ and policy; Grace Matteo, senior, business administration; Joseph T. Mitchell, post baccalaureate, computer science; Junjie Sun, senior, electrical and computer engineering; Madyson L. Terra, sophomore, human development and family science; Evelynn Villanueva, junior, kinesiology.
Umpqua — Colby J. Fairbairn, senior, environmental econ and policy.
Winchester — Lydia A. Griffin, junior, university exploratory studies; Paviat Rai, junior, general engineering; Brooklyn N. Remington, senior, biology.
Winston — Devin J. Black, senior, computer science; Kenia Gheer, senior, nutrition; Emily O. Hanson, junior, creative writing; Danielle T. Perley, sophomore, BioHealth sciences.
