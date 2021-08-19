Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that all teachers in Oregon will be required to get vaccinated.
All teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after Food and Drug Administration approval.
"COVID-19 poses a threat to our kids, and our kids need to be protected and they need to be in school," Brown said. "That's why I'm willing to take the heat for this decision."
Last month Brown announced all students would be required to wear masks while indoors. This received backlash from community members, including Sutherlin School District Superintendent, Terry Prestianni.
Prestianni condemned the mask mandate, saying that local school districts should decide for themselves whether or not to require masks. Prestianni was not immediately available for comment.
Roseburg School District Superintendent, Jared Cordon, was also not available for a comment.
Brown also announced that all healthcare workers must also be vaccinated by same deadline as educators.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 261 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — nearly 100 more new cases than the previous daily record — and an additional 167 Wednesday, prompting the commissioners and health network to advise residents to work from home and cut down on in-person contact.
The vaccination mandate comes one day after Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest district, announced all of its educators must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
Earlier, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee similarly announced his state’s school and university employees must be vaccinated by October 18.
Brown also said health care workers may no longer opt to regularly be tested in lieu of being vaccinated.
In explaining why health care workers can no longer opt to regular testing in lieu of being vaccinated, Governor Brown explained that it is, at the present time, possible to do all of the necessary testing because health care workers are stretched to the limit.
This rule to protect our children will probably put our county commissioners in total freak-out mode. Not to mention Dallas Heard and his freedumb followers.
There is no longer a valid reason for teachers to wait since they will ALL have to get the shot by October. Unless, that is, you plan to quit in October rather than get vaccinated.
Those who chose to quit rather than get vaccinated should have no problem finding a job. Denny's, Burger King, McDonalds, Sonic and Panda Express all have help wanted signs in their store fronts.
