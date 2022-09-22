The White House released state-by-state data on how the Biden administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit borrowers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
According to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Education, there are an estimated 499,000 people in Oregon who are eligible for student debt relief, and 332,100 Pell Grant borrowers who are eligible for relief.
Last month, President Biden announced his plan to give working and middle-class Americans more breathing room by providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.
The administration expects that over 40 million borrowers are eligible for its student debt relief plan, while nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.
Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year — and no relief will go to any individual or household in the top 5% of incomes in the United States.
Student loan payments are scheduled to resume in January 2023, after being paused since the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the coming weeks, the DOE will release additional details on how people can benefit from the debt relief plan. For more information, visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.
