SALEM — Keep Oregon Green is celebrating its 80-year history with a billboard poster contest open to Oregonians of all ages.
The work should center on the artist’s vision for keeping Oregon free of wildfire.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 9, Smokey Bear’s birthday. All submitted work will be reviewed in the fall and the artwork will be displayed at major intersections, highways and interstates across the state in 2022 — turning Oregon into an open-air art gallery.
There will be three separate divisions based on age; grades one through five, grades six through 12; and people over the age of 18. The first, second and third placer in each division will receive cash prizes and certificates.
For more wildfire prevention inspiration, contest rules, prizes and information on how and where to send your artwork, go to https://keeporegongreen.org/kog-billboard-contest-submissions/.
