CORVALLIS — Oregon State University’s College of Engineering is accelerating its work in artificial intelligence, robotics, driverless vehicles and other areas by acquiring six advanced NVIDIA systems that give the college some of the most powerful computing resources among universities worldwide.
"The computing power we now possess will accelerate our research in artificial intelligence and machine learning, while exposing our computer science students to the most advanced technology available in higher education,” said Scott Ashford, Kearney Professor and dean of the College of Engineering. “We are committed to continue to drive innovation in both research and education and will do so by providing faculty and students with the state-of-the-art capabilities needed.”
The college has invested $2.6 million in a high-performance artificial intelligence computing cluster built using NVIDIA DGX-2 systems, which are in operation within OSU’s Kelley Engineering Center. NVIDIA, a world leader in computing systems for AI and machine learning, was founded by OSU alumnus Jensen Huang.
The new infrastructure will allow computer science students access to the top tier of technology. In addition to AI and machine learning, the high-performance computing made possible by the graphical processing power will enhance the college’s work in parallel programming and medical imaging among other fields of study, Ashford added.
“Researchers doing groundbreaking science demand the right instruments,” said Huang, NVIDIA’s chief executive officer. “For AI researchers, that instrument is a graphics processing supercomputer. Today’s announcement reflects OSU’s commitment to its researchers and seriousness to lead in AI research.”
