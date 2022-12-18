In the state of Oregon, the Oregon State University Extension Service is present in every county and considered a trusted resource for information to help communities thrive. The programs the Extension Service offers in each county are unique to the needs of the local community.
In Douglas County, our local Extension office offers expertise, information and resources on topics like managing forests, rangeland, farmland and livestock, wildfire, food preservation, gardening, nutrition, 4-H and more. The team of experts extends beyond employees, as trained local volunteers are a major force in helping our community with questions, services and needs.
You may be familiar with some of the Extension volunteer programs already, such as the Master Gardener program and the Master Food Preserver program. But did you know that Douglas County Extension is also home to the Master Woodland Manager program?
Graduates of the Master Woodland Manager training program have been making an impact in Oregon for over 20 years. MWM’s are spread out over the state wherever forests are growing. The MWM program trains woodland owners and managers in technical forestry topics, ensuring enhanced management of family forestlands.
MWM also provides a venue for networking and collaboration, as well as excellent leadership training. In turn, MWMs work to foster forest landowner networks in their local communities by educating other woodland owners, taking on leadership roles in forest landowner organizations, educating non-woodland owners, participating in citizen science projects and much more.
Each year, we ask MWM’s to self-report the related activities they participated in throughout the year. In 2022, across the state of Oregon, MWM’s volunteered over 8,516 hours and connected with 36,558 people, and in Douglas County, MWM’s volunteered over 892 hours and connected with over 185 people. These hours represent time invested by volunteers doing unique activities with the public, family forestland owners, youth, watershed councils and many other organizations. Volunteers contributed to their communities through leadership, interactions with the general public, woodland owner education, citizen science projects and more.
MWM’s have been volunteering for over 35 years and more are trained each year in various locations across the state. The MWM training program rotates where it is offered each year, with the training offered to a county/region every 5 years or so.
In Douglas County, the last training was offered in 2019 and had 24 participants. These small woodland owners attended 10 in-depth full-day training sessions over the course of 15 weeks, and completed online lessons and homework in between classes. This group spent over 70 hours in classroom and field, and over 20 hours at home, learning all the ins and outs of managing forests.
Each of the 10 full-day classes were taught by a combination of OSU Extension specialists and agents, and local experts. Topics covered included forest ecology, wildlife, fire, fisheries, riparian forest management, forest taxes, forest management planning, oak woodland management, forest health, reforestation, vegetation management, timber harvesting, leadership and much more.
MWM creates lifelong friendships for many of its participants, strengthening local forestry communities. For some, MWM carries with it a prestige and reputation for objectiveness that provides landowners with the self-confidence needed to work confidently with professionals, policy makers, and their peers.
As one MWM put it: “The knowledge I gained by taking the MWM training gave me the confidence to serve on local boards and committees as well as enough confidence that I could intelligently express my concerns, problems, and solutions.”
If you are a small woodland owner and want to learn more about the Master Woodland Manager training and volunteer program, please contact me at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or 541-672-4461.
You do not need to be an expert in forest management to take this course — you only need to have an interest in learning more and giving back to your local woodland community.
The next training scheduled for Douglas County is anticipated to occur in 2026.
