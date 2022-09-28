Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, Canyonville Community Library and Oregon STEM are the Douglas County recipients of grants from Pacific Power that concentrate on education and STEM learning.
The Pacific Power Foundation donated more than $300,000 to 87 different organizations across Oregon, Washington and Northern California.
“We offer a variety of digital programs at the Club,” said Bryan Lake, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley. “3D printing has been popular as youth learn how to design and prepare files for printing. Funds were used to purchase Summer Camp/STEAM supplies.”
The club received just over $4,000 from Pacific Power.
“With additional funding that we received, we are going to replace a number of computers and purchase two more 3D printers,” Lake said. “This will allow us to increase the number of youth that are able to participate each day.”
According to the news release from Pacific Power, Canyonville Community Library will use its grant money to make building improvements as they prepare to reopen after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. Oregon STEM will use its grant to support a web-based tool that will make students aware of STEM career paths and connecting them with virtual tours, presentation, discussions and interactions with professionals.
“These organizations are seeing the needs and doing the important work of supporting families and community members,” said Stefan Bird, president and CEO, Pacific Power. “It is an honor to augment their work and to know the charitable investments of Pacific Power are building resiliency and boosting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”
These education and STEM grants are one of four grant cycles that are annually offered by the foundation.
