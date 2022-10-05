IDLEYLD PARK — Representatives of PacifiCorp, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and United States Forest Service hosted a tour Wednesday of the North Umpqua Hydroelectric Project, located approximately an hour east of Roseburg on Highway 138.
The North Umpqua Hydroelectric Project is more than just a dam. Steve Albertelli, the implementation program manager at PacificCorp, said in a presentation before the tour Wednesday that to minimize its footprint, the project is split between smaller, more contained units — eight dams, eight power plants and 10 generators are located on the North Umpqua River.
The tour took a group of approximately 20 people —some working in other areas of forest service, some for Pacific Power and some were simply interested members of the public — to multiple sites along the hydroelectric project, from power plants, to dams, to the areas where salmon lay their eggs.
“I think it’s amazing, the amount of fine tuning on something this large,” Albertelli said when explaining the intricacies of the Soda Springs Dam, one of the stops on the tour of the Hydroelectric Project.
First conceived in the 1920s and 1930s, the Hydroelectric Project was constructed in the years following World War II, in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
Initial exhibitions searching for a location for the site had to be conducted on horseback, due to the difficult terrain in the area. Rich Grost, an aquatic scientist at PacifiCorp, said the hydroelectric plant became one of the reasons Highway 138 was constructed over the Cascades Mountain range.
Grost said the construction was designed to have a minimal impact on the surrounding environment, with only three of the 10 turbines being constructed within a traditional hydroelectric power house. The other seven are outdoors, with a protective shield over them.
PacifiCorp says the hydroelectric project can generate up to 194 megawatts renewably and emission-free, enough to power approximately 80,000 homes per year — which Grost says is potentially enough to power nearly the entire county.
The project was first completed in the 1950s, however, the relaxed laws regarding environmental protection meant that fish and wildlife in the areas were not a main priority compared to the complex hydroelectric machinery.
Salmon and other anadromous fish lay their eggs in fresh water, then migrate to the ocean, before returning to fresh water to spawn — releasing eggs and sperm into the water, some of which will become fertilized and grow into offspring. When the Soda Springs Dam was constructed in the 1950s, there was no passageway for fish to swim upstream over the dam, blocking the natural travel of anadromous fish — who previously could swim as far upstream as Toketee Falls.
Between 2006 and 2012, however, researchers devised a method for adding salmon ladders to allow fish to pass through the dam along the waters of the North Umpqua River, and construction was completed in 2013. Now, Grost says, between 500 to 2,000 fish pass through the dam every year — mitigating the impact the dam’s blockage had on the biology of the river. Pam Sichting, who works with the United States Forest Service and was leading portions of the tour Wednesday, estimates that fish swimming up the ladder have traveled over 180 miles from the ocean to arrive at the dam.
The dam also includes safe passage for fish migrating downstream, which Grost says allowed over 130,000 fish to swim past the dam in 2018, and had an injury rate of less than 1%.
“We have one more basket for the fish to put their eggs in,” Grost said.
Grost says that he hopes tours like those held Wednesday will help people recognize the importance of the hydroelectric project — but in all fairness, he doesn’t mind that most in Douglas County may never know about the dams and drainage canals spanning miles of the North Umpqua River. The purpose, after all, is to leave as little impact on the surrounding area as possible.
“Considering how huge and complex the project is, and how much energy it generates, it’s practically invisible to most people in Douglas County,” Grost said.
Albertelli says that PacifiCorp is currently in the process of proposing pumped storage hydropower units, that could be constructed in various locations along the North Umpqua River. These units would pump water to reservoirs on higher ground during the day, when wind and solar power units are more effective, and bring the water back down to power turbines at night, when other renewable sources aren’t usable.
Great article!
