GLIDE — Multiple parents voiced their concerns to administrators about disciplinary practices involving Glide High School students in the past year.
The crux of their complaints is how students were treated by administrators following an investigation and discipline levied relating to an alleged party where underage drinking may have taken place.
Those concerns were first aired publicly at the Feb. 15 Glide School District board meeting, but were expanded upon once the board excused the public so it could enter into executive session.
While the school board was discussing executive session matters, Shannon Schneider was in the hallway of the campus' Helix Hall reading a two-page complaint which had been forwarded to school leadership.
In that statement, Schneider claimed her child was called into the office for questioning by Principal Kristina Haug and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Tim Sensabaugh. She alleged — through her child — that questioning lasted close to three hours, including a point where one of the administrators seized the student's cell phone to search for photographic evidence.
The party was alleged to have been held Jan. 28. Schneider says the administration was alerted three days before the gathering.
The following Monday, Schneider said her child's phone was seized during the investigation by administrators, because administrators believed there was evidence the student had an incriminating photo of the party which had been shared on social media.
"We know you were at a party where there was underage drinking. You need to tell us who," Schneider said, relaying the event through information from her child. "They took (the student's) phone, and scrolled through her pictures back to Dec. 10? She was told by the principal that 'you already relinquished the rights to your phone.'"
According to Schneider, the student said they could have avoided more severe sanctions by confessing to having attended said party and giving a presentation on the dangers of underage drinking.
The student received several days of in-school suspension as well as the loss of 20% of their next extra-curricular activities season. However, Schneider received a message from interim Superintendent Patrick Mayer that the student's phone should not have been the centerpiece of the administrators' investigation as "it did not pose an immediate risk." While some aspects of the student's discipline could not be changed, the suspension from extra-curricular activities would be waived.
The News-Review attempted to reach Haug for comment through her school email but did not receive a reply. Sensabaugh returned a phone call Wednesday and respectfully declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing.
Two other parents reported similar alleged mistreatment of their student related to one of their classmates testing positive for COVID-19. In the parents' complaint, which was forwarded to The News-Review, once the classmate was confirmed as a positive test for the coronavirus, all students in that class were instructed to have someone come pick them up from the campus or consent to a COVID-19 test.
One student declined the test at the behest of their parents, but when a ride arrived to pick the student up, the student had been sitting outside the school's main entrance for 25 minutes on a 32-degree day.
"My husband and I were both at work. What if someone saw her outside by herself and decided to drive up and grab her," LeiLani Belloir wrote in her complaint to the district. "We wouldn't have even known she was missing until about six hours later when we came by to pick her up after school. By then, she could have been in Washington or California."
The next meeting of the Glide School District Board is scheduled for March 15.
