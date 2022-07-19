Patriot Camp, a weeklong educational summer camp for children in first through sixth grades, was held last week at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg.
Linda Middlekauff, a nurse and childbirth educator, had been talking about starting a summer camp with friends of hers for about a decade before they decided to try it out in 2018. After attending a few of the planning meetings, she quickly became the director of Patriot Camp, and has been in that position ever since.
The camp takes months to prepare, and is run by a team of volunteers — middle schoolers who tag along with the students and help keep things organized, as well as older adults do the necessary cooking, preparation and teaching.
“It’s understanding where we come from,” said Dave Lund, a de-escalation trainer who volunteered at Patriot Camp, teaching kids throughout the week about the Oregon Trail. “So much of our culture now is lost in ignoring where we’ve been, but it’s important to know why we do the things we do and where we’ve come from. This camp allows kids to explore that, and understand, good or bad, things that happened in the past.”
This year’s theme for the camp was westward expansion. Every day, children participated in different lessons, learning about important historical figures, participating in arts and crafts, panning for gold and memorizing different parts of the U.S. Constitution.
Children even participated in a miniature reenactment of the Trail of Tears, a forced march conducted by the United States government during the 1830s which required Native American tribes to leave their homes in the eastern United States and walk thousands of miles to what is now Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Students were assigned to play the parts of U.S. Army soldiers, Supreme Court justices and Cherokee people. The children playing the Cherokee, dressed in blankets and carried walking sticks, were led on a “march” down the hallway, from their classroom to the cafeteria, by children dressed as U.S. soldiers, wearing hats and carrying sticks to represent guns.
Marsha Weisiger, an associate professor of history at the University of Oregon with interests in the American West, environmental history and Native American history, said that reenactments like this can sometimes do more harm than good.
“Role playing, that kind of thing, can be useful to help to humanize the past if the kids are given the information to think through the past. I will say, though, I’m always skeptical of a reenactment of something like the Trail of Tears, or a Civil War battle,” Weisiger said. “People died, people suffered … I doubt these children suffered. It’s giving them a very distorted idea of what the Trail of Tears was. I do understand the desire to humanize the past by showing historical figures as living, breathing people, but play acting what it was like in that way, I’m not sure is all that helpful.”
Middlekauff saw the exercise differently.
“I think her point was to show people how difficult it was, that they were being torn away from everything, they could only bring the clothes they were wearing, and a lot of them died on the way,” Middlekauff said. “I think she was trying to create a sense of empathy for the Native Americans, what they were going through and how unjust it was.”
On the last day of the camp, the children were taught by a multitude of historical figures, or rather people dressed in costumes reenacting famous figures from the era of westward expansion, like Davy Crockett, Narcissa Whitman and Cherokee Chief John Ross.
“I found out they [the Cherokee] didn’t have enough food or water,” said an actor playing Ross, as he talked to the classroom of children about the Trail of Tears. “So I said ‘no, you (the United States government) have to treat our people nice,’ and they did. They brought us lots of food and lots of water.”
In fact, access to food and water were one of the biggest challenges the Cherokee faced during this time. Starvation was one of the main causes of death during the Trail of Tears, where an estimated quarter of the population of the Cherokee died during the forced march.
“Food didn’t get to native people. When it did, it was often spoiled,” Weisiger said. “I would say that it’s basically false that they gave plenty of food and water to the people on the Trail of Tears. They were supposed to, but that did not happen.”
Middlekauff plans on running Patriot Camp again next summer, with the topic focusing on slavery and the American Civil War.
“I hope our students go away knowing America is a great country,” Middlekauff said. “And we have some great issues we’ve really messed up on, but we really want to try to overcome them. This is still the land where we have the right to freedom, but we have to be educated on what that entails. We can’t just be passive partakers in the luxuries here without really doing our own part to help maintain freedom.”
