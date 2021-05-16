Children entering grades 1-6 can now register for Patriot Camp, a weeklong morning day camp where students will learn about American history.
Registration is $30 per child and can be completed online at https://reg.planetreg.com/E41613225668564.
Patriot Camp will go from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 12-16 at the Hucrest Community Church.
The camp will have a review of 17th and 18th century America and then cover the Louisiana Purchase, Lewis & Clark and the War of 1812, known at the time as America’s Second Revolution.
