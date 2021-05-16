200711-nrr-patriots-03 (copy)

Members of Cub Scout Pack 46 and Boy Scout Troop 46 carry the colors at the head of a parade held on the final day of Patriot Camp in Roseburg in 2020.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

Children entering grades 1-6 can now register for Patriot Camp, a weeklong morning day camp where students will learn about American history.

Registration is $30 per child and can be completed online at https://reg.planetreg.com/E41613225668564.

Patriot Camp will go from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 12-16 at the Hucrest Community Church. 

The camp will have a review of 17th and 18th century America and then cover the Louisiana Purchase, Lewis & Clark and the War of 1812, known at the time as America’s Second Revolution. 

