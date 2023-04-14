TRI CITY — South Umpqua School District's school board selected Paul Hillyer to be the interim superintendent for next school year.
The school district is currently working on terms of the agreement, which will be finalized during the April 19 meeting. Hillyer will start in his new role July 1.
“I am very excited to work with the staff at SUSD to help all students find success as learners and as people,” Hillyer said in a press release. “The mission of SUSD, of unlocking the potential of each student, is one that establishes a great purpose for our work. People have told me how dedicated and talented the team is in SUSD. Because of this, I am confident that the 2023-24 school year will be one of great growth and opportunity for our young people. In the coming days, I look forward to meeting each of you and hearing your thoughts and ideas on how to help our youth thrive. My wife of 43 years, Mari Jane, and I have five boys who are now all young men on their own individual life journeys. We have learned a great deal about children through doing the best we know in raising them. They were great teachers for us!”
South Umpqua's school board chose three finalists from a list of potential interim superintendents and selected Hillyer after conducting interviews and reference check.
“Dr. Paul Hillyer emerged as the top candidate to be our next superintendent,” Board Chair Jeff Johnson said in a press release. “He has a proven record of success, leading the Klamath Falls City School District for many years. The board is very excited to welcome Dr. Hillyer to the South Umpqua family. His strong background in curriculum, with a focus on student achievement, along with his impressive experience as a long-term superintendent will be the perfect fit in the coming year while the Board launches another search for a permanent superintendent in the fall."
Hillyer has worked in educations for 42 years, most recently as superintendent of the Klamath Falls City School District, where he retired in 2021 after 11 years. He was superintendent of Columbus Public Schools in Columbus, Nebraska, from 2005 until 22010. He received his Ph.D. in educational administration from Iowa State University.
Outgoing Superintendent Kate McLaughlin announced in November 2022 that she would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year. McLaughlin plans to stay with the district as its director of student achievement.
The South Umpqua board of directors enlisted the help of a Screening Advisory Committee made up of parents, staff and community members to help find a replacement for McLaughlin.
Following an intensive search and interview process, the school district announced in March that it would not be hiring a permanent superintendent but instead look for an interim superintendent.
The South Umpqua School District educated approximately 1,500 students grades K-12 at its campuses in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville.
