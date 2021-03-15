Peace at Home has created a survey to identify ways to better serve those between the ages of 13 and 24 in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help inform future programming and resources, those who fall within that age group are asked to fill out the survey at https://forms.gle/WcSmdawXZQmAV3za6. The survey will be open until March 22.
Everyone who submits a survey is entered into a drawing for Dutch Bros. gifts cards.
For more information, email erin@peaceathome.com .
