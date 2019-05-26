Peyton Burnett didn’t have a smooth start at Roseburg High School, but now that the time has come to say goodbye it’s pretty tough for the 17-year-old.
“I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d end up doing,” Burnett said. “It’s been amazing.”
When she started at the school, she felt like an outcast. She came from a school nobody had heard about, Cobb School, used a wheelchair and looked different than most of her fellow freshman.
“Freshman year was a nightmare,” Burnett said.
But then she learned about band and everything changed.
Burnett has arthrogryposis, which literally means hook joint, a congenital disease that has frozen her joints in place and weakened her muscles. She uses a wheelchair for stability and has to use her mouth when other students would use their hands.
Since joining the band she’s played various percussion instruments — marimba, xylophone, vibraphone, bells set, snare drum, wood block, and some others.
“Peyton has always been a strong musician with a lengthy history in our choral program,” Roseburg High School Director of Bands Branden Hansen said. “The area of growth has not been just her ability to read music, but more importantly, discovering new and different ways to participate in band.”
When she first joined the band, Burnett put mallets and sticks in her mouth, but then the administration was able to purchase a JamBoxx, which is basically an electric harmonica.
“She has grown in her ability to read music but has also helped all of us to grow in our understanding of different ways to play percussion and create music more generally,” Hansen added.
During her junior year she went to the homecoming football game with a friend. And although she didn’t stay for the whole game she did see the halftime show with the marching band.
“I just though, this is just cool,” Burnett said, adding that she sent an email to Hansen the following day to see if she could join the marching band.
“You could look at Peyton, judge by the appearance, and question ‘How can she be in he marching band? How can she even plan instrument?’,” Hansen said. “On the flip side, however, anyone who knows Peyton knows that she is always striving to find ways to achieve things and participate in activities that others would deem impossible. With that in mind, I was initially surprised, but quickly realized that the desire to join band was just the natural progression and product of her determined spirit.”
Burnett called joining marching band the best decision she’s ever made. “You have 150 people on one field and we’re all working to make one sound and one coordinated effort to display our show and we pour hours into that, it’s just special” she said.
In addition to band and marching band, she also really enjoys choir and art classes.
“I am so proud of Peyton and have enjoyed having her in class for the past four years,” fine arts teacher Nathan Eckman said. “I am going to miss her as she has become an integral part of the art room at RHS. Wherever Peyton ends up I am sure she will have a positive impact as she is incredibly intelligent, happy and creative!”
Burnett created realistic drawing of her friends, and prefers to use pencil over paint. But just as in band, she uses her mouth to control the utensils.
“I’m just your average person. I do the same things everyone else does,” Burnett said. “You just always adapt to your circumstances. If there’s something you struggle with find a way to be the best you can be at it and just be you.”
Just like other high school students, she was a little scared to join band without experience. Even now, she doesn’t always like that people notice her in a crowd.
“I got a lot of comments when we went up to championships. ... We were walking back to go warm up and people were saying some nice things and how inspiring it was, and it was honestly kind of nerve wracking because you know people are watching and that’s really scary,” Burnett said.
“I don’t necessarily like having this, but I feel like I’m learning to use it to help others in a way,” she said. “I do a lot of volunteer work that I don’t think would’ve had as much of an impact.”
She volunteers with a horse group at an expo in Albany to help a food bank and worked with Douglas Cares last summer at Canyonville’s Pioneer Days.
“I don’t think I would have gotten the opportunities that I had,” Burnett said, adding that the Mercy Foundation helped her attend a horse camp which allowed her to ride a horse on the beach.
“Just getting the opportunity to ride a horse on the beach, is amazing,” she said.
She’ll graduate from high school with a 3.5 grade point average and the intent to go to Umpqua Community College in the fall where she’ll start her work toward a bachelor’s degree in business with the hopes of one day starting her own event planning business.
