Phoenix Charter School celebrated both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020 during its graduation ceremony Tuesday evening at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park.
Coronavirus restrictions altered much of the instruction for students who graduated this year, but also derailed a graduation ceremony for last year’s graduating class.
Phoenix Charter School Principal Brandy Osborn said she was proud of the resilience of the graduates and was honored to provide them with this shared ceremony.
“They showed that they are resilient,” she said in her speech at graduation. “They rose up to be who we know that they are, and we are all so very proud of them.
“We want to thank the family, the friends, the aunts and uncles, parents, and siblings, and grandparents. All of the staff as well. We cherish all of you. And we are so honored to be able to provide this for you. We are so very proud of you and we love you.”
Three members of the graduating class of 2021 spoke at the ceremony about how their life has evolved over the years they’ve been in school, and how it will continue to evolve once they leave school.
Members of the class of 2020 were the first to walk across the stage and receive their diploma holders from school board chair Rick Wesenberg. Graduates would pause for a photo just in front of the band shell before returning to their chairs. The class of 2021 graduates were next in line to receive their diploma holders.
Two of the students brought their children along to join them in the graduation celebration on stage.
All students with children wore a special cord, similar to the ones that indicate which students complete college courses or were enrolled in special programs at the school.
Family members were seated in the grass, many on blankets provided by the school district to celebrate the graduates and cheer them on.
When all graduates received their diplomas, Osborn asked them to move their tassels and then turn around to face their families. Osborn then announced that they were now officially graduated.
“You’re free to go, you’re graduated,” she said.
