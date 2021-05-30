Phoenix Charter School 2021 graduation will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8, at the Stewart Park Half Shell, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg.
Phoenix Charter School class of 2021 graduates are: Deja Aguiar, Chris Alvarez, Dakota Banister, Shayland Batty, Hannah Bland, Caitlan Brown, Cristian Camacho, Kailey Caison, Trentin Cheek, Star Combs, Matilyn Cook, William Duckett, Cassandra House, Ashley Hunnicutt, Adia Hunter, Shaylee Jones, Faith Leonard, Karlee Littlefield, Madisson Mayorga, Mary Moe, Ephraim Mullins, Michael Nadey, Shawn Smith, McKenzii Tuttle and Jeffrey Van Arsdale.
