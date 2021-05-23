A few weeks ago, we received a lot of amazing plant starts from Lighthouse Center & Bakery in Sutherlin. They gave us winter squash, cabbage, parsley, and a lot of beautiful flowering plants that we filled our flower beds with.
This week, they dropped off even more flowers and plants of all types! Possibly the most exciting addition is a ground cherry (or gooseberry) bush which will be kept inside the greenhouse. While it’s not a very well-known fruit, their small, yellow-orange fruits have a sweet-tart flavor and resemble a cherry tomato. It can even produce inside year-round.
The plants and flowers will be beautiful additions to the garden and we are so excited to plant the rest of them. Thanks again to Tom, Stephanie and Holly at Lighthouse Center.
We also received a generous donation of wood chips from Roseburg Forest Products. With about 120 yards of chips currently piled outside the garden, they will soon be dispersed throughout the garden and used for making paths in the berry patch.
Students are working hard to lay paths and spread the chips. It is amazing how fresh wood chips transform the garden.
A huge thank you to both Lighthouse Center and Roseburg Forest Products.
The learning garden is a collaborative effort and it is able to flourish because of the local community. Phoenix is extremely appreciative and can’t wait to continue to develop the garden into an even better education space while producing food to sustain our school and give back to the community. Rachel Johnson is the Healthy Futures Leader at Phoenix School and serves as a United Communities AmeriCorps member. The article was originally published online at https://phoenixschoolgarden.wordpress.com/.
