Phoenix Charter High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the school.
The 2020 graduates are: Kristianna Bean, Elijah Bessey, Tristin Brady, Bryndee Burnside, Michael Colfax, Sierra Covey, Sadie Crook, Jaiden Darby, George Dintelman, Bear Fairless, Dusty Flora, Logan Gallagher, Justin Golden, Eleanor Greer, Noelani Gumm, Scott Hammerschmith, Jacey Heitz, Jeremy Herman, Josiah Hernandez Egger, Tawnee Hiester, Tyler Hutton, Madyson Hyatt, Joseph Leonard, Brayden Lindsey, Thaddeus Maddux, Madelyn McAllister, Haley McAvoy, Chyanne Oliver, Jason Olsson, Kaden O’Neal, McKale O’Neal, Allison Ortiz, Vanessa Parsons, Nathan Peabody, Alyn Peters, Dezirae Quiroz, Rashell Ray, Dewey Ryan, Coryn Sandiford, William Sargent-Gensaw, JayEllen Slone, Caytlyn Smith-Fallin, Marshall Snyder, Logan Spangler, Emmalee Stepp, Joshua Teichner, Logan Teutsch, Yuri Tobias, William Wade, Jonathan Wainscott, Emily Willis, Kamryn Woodring.
