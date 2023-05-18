Phoenix School of Roseburg will have its Spring Dinner and Auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be held at the school’s campus on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard in Roseburg. The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is the event Title Sponsor with Umpqua Bank as the School Benefactor.
A release said those attending have come to expect amazing food, fun entertainment and both a live and silent auction. Phoenix will also recognize individuals who are joining their Hall of Fame at the event.
This year, Phoenix will be recognizing individuals who assisted with establishing the east Roseburg campus 20 years ago. Former executive director and current Development Director Ron Breyne worked directly with the recipients to achieve the school’s home. Those being honored are Jacky and Rick Sohn and Jerry and Ronnie Bruce. Jerry Bruce’s recognition will be posthumous. He was in the lead role in the capital campaign for the new campus.
Dinner will be catered by Lighthouse Center Oregon and the Phoenix School Culinary Program. The meal will feature a garden-fresh theme with vegan and gluten-free friendly options. Admission includes appetizers, a buffet diner and multiple dessert options. Live music will be featured by Blue Meridian and Phoenix Quorum. A no host bar will feature a selection of Umpqua Valley wine and craft beer.
Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for a couple. A table of eight is $300. Sponsored tables of eight start at $600. To purchase tickets, contact 541-673-3036 ext. 1116 or ehenry@roseburgphoenix.com.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
